Apple removes Group FaceTime From iOS 12, says it will come later this year

Apple iOS 12 - Group FaceTime

Apple removed Group FaceTime feature in the latest iOS 12 Beta 7 and the company says it plans to bring the feature back later this year. The Group FaceTime is designed to allow up to 32 people to chat together at one time via FaceTime audio or FaceTime video.

Group FaceTime has been removed from the initial release of iOS 12 and will ship in a future software update later this fall – Apple to Developers

Although Apple has not revealed its reasons for removing the feature from the latest beta, it looks like the company just wants to keep tweaking the formula a bit. Pulling the feature from the beta process must mean Apple wants to iron out a few key elements in its final stages.

This is not the first time Apple has postponed the release of anticipated features. The company last year did not provide features such as AirPlay 2 and Apple Pay Cash in the initial release of iOS 11.

Apple showcased Group FaceTime for the first time in WWDC. It is designed to allow as many as 32 participants in an audio or video call and shows participants in tiles. It also automatically enlarges the video window of the person currently talking.

Further, you can add any of your contacts in the middle of a Group FaceTime call or join a conversation that is already active. Apple is also set to unify the experience by offering the group calling support in iPhone, iPad, and Mac as part of iOS 12. Audio-only support for Group FaceTime will also be offered on the Apple Watch.

In another news, Apple has pulled iOS 12 Developer Beta 7 OTA update after many performance issues are found.

