Google Pixel And Nexus Gets March 2017 Android Security Update

by · Published

Tags:

Google Pixel & Pixel XL
Google Pixel & Pixel XL

Google has released new factory images for most supported Pixel and Nexus devices, which has the March 2017 Android security update. The update is available for Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C, Nexus 9 (+LTE), and Nexus 6.

You can download the security update on Google’s developer sites here and here. Please note that these images available on the site are not for novice, but for experienced users and OEM. You can either risk flashing these updates manually or wait for the OTA update to hit your device.

Builds for the Pixels are NOF27B for all variants except devices on Rogers, which should use build NOF27C. The Nexus Player appears to be left out of the March updates at this point.

You can find the accompanying security bulletin here, which as usual lists a significant number of security threats that have now been eliminated.

Source

Raja Rajan
Raja is obsessed with technology and Cricket for as long as he can remember. Nowadays he work as a freelance developer and writer for PrimeInspiration.com
https://www.primeinspiration.com

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • andrea

    what about other models like samsung, lg??

Follow:

Related Contents

Google Plus

Follow Us


follow us in feedly
Follows Us On Feedly

Daily Newsletter

RSS

RSS Feed RSS - All Posts

RSS Feed RSS - Apple

RSS Feed RSS - Gadgets

RSS Feed RSS - PC & Linux

RSS Feed RSS - Tech

RSS Feed RSS - Comments