LineageOS 14.1 Now Supports Galaxy S7, S7 Edge And Note 8 Tablet

LineageOS, the successor to the ill-fated CyanogenMod project, is gaining lot of popularity and is rapidly expanding to more devices. The recent version, Lineage OS 14.1, adds support for many Samsung devices including the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, Galaxy Note 8 tablet, and more.

The list of Samsung devices which are now supported by LineageOS 14.1 includes the Exynos-based S7 (SM-930F herolte), S7 edge (SM-G935F hero2lte), the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 Wi-Fi (gts210wifi) and its LTE counterpart (gts210ltexx). Several versions of the Galaxy Note 8 tablet have also received LineageOS 14.1, these include the GSM (n5100), Wi-Fi (n5110), and LTE (n5120) versions. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S III GSM LTE (i9305) has also received the custom ROM.

In addition to the above Samsung devices, LeEco and LG devices recently received versions of LineageOS too. The LeEco Le Pro3 (zl1) and LeMax2 (x2), which have received weekly builds of LineageOS 13.0. The project has also added support for three variants of the LG G3 – the AT&T (d850), Korean (f400), and Verizon (vs985) models, all of which are update to 14.1.

Lineage OS has been around now since Christmas, and after an initial period of getting the infrastructure in place it began releasing ROMs in January and has been releasing ROMs for additional devices ever since.

