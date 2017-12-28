Android 8.0 Oreo Beta Update For LG G6 And G6 Plus Spotted In China

LG G6

According to a recent report, LG is rolling out the beta of Android 8.0 Oreo Update to LG G6 and G6 Plus users in China. The beta update with software version V19A is rolling out to LG G6 units with the following model numbers: LGM-G600L, LGM-G600S, LGM-G600K, LGM-G600LR, LGM-G600SR, LGM-G600KR, LGM-G600LP, LGM-G600SP, and LGM-G600KP.

Note that this is the beta which means that not everyone might have access to it. It is also possible that there could be some bugs left that LG has yet to discover, hence the beta testing.

One Chinese forum user shared numerous screenshots of their LG G6 running Oreo, and while all of the text is in Chinese, it is easy to see that this is definitely the Oreo that we know and love.

Android Oreo Beta Update For LG G6 Android Oreo Beta Update For LG G6 Android Oreo Beta Update For LG G6 Android Oreo Beta Update For LG G6 Android Oreo Beta Update For LG G6

Some of the screenshots show off Oreo’s reworked App Shortcuts, the ability to snooze notifications from individual apps, adaptive app icons, and more. You can find more screenshots by following the source link below.

At the moment it appears that the beta is limited to China (based on current reports), but we expect that it will eventually be released to other markets.

All in all, this Android 8.0 Oreo beta build for the LG G6 definitely indicates that the final build is right around the corner. Considering the beta is first rolled out to Chinese user, it is logical to assume that the Chinese LG G6 models will be the first to receive the final build of Android 8.0 Oreo in the coming weeks, while other markets will follow soon after, quite probably.

In another news, OnePlus is rolling out Android Oreo Update for OnePlus 5 and Android Oreo Beta program for OnePlus 5T is expected to start soon.

