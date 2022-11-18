7 Racing games on the PC that will catch your attention

We are sure that the release of adrenaline from time to time is necessary for everyone and this is where racing games come to the rescue. If you are looking to try new racing games on your PC, then we have just in time prepared a list of 7 racing games that will not leave you indifferent.

1. Forza Horizon 5

This racing game is probably the most beautiful racing game on PC at the moment. It features stunning lighting, and high-quality textures and the game supports up to 8K resolution and high-definition technology. The action takes place in the Mexican city of Guanajuato, which is the big center of the game world, but the area is way bigger.

Forza Horizon 5 has a number of real-life locations that have been recreated within the game. There are different natural areas including deserts and jungles, snow-covered mountains and canyons, and volcanoes. While you can try monthly car rental in Dubai and other rental services around the world would allow real-life driving of exotic cars, not everyone can afford it. Forza Horizon 5 allows you to experience this in the relative comfort of your home.

2. F1 2020

One of the best simulators for Formula 1, which can take you to the world of speeds. Nearly all the drivers, vehicles, and teams that participated in the Formula One championships in 2020 are available in the game mode. Numerous settings that have a genuine impact on how your automobile behaves on the track are changeable. The storied automobiles from previous decades are also accessible for those who are more into vintage.

3. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

This is a remake of one of the best racing games in the Need for Speed series. The main feature of this particular version of the game is that you will not find typical classic sports racing. Still, real chases with the police, complement the usual racing, timed races, and other types of competitions. You can play as the offenders, as well as the guardians of the law.

4. Burnout Paradise Remastered

Here you can feel real freedom and the absence of rules while driving your vehicle. In Paradise, players are free to move around the big open world as they like. Even during the races, there are no clear routes, the only thing that matters is the finish line, which can be reached by any route at any speed.

5. Project cars 2

This one is a racing simulator with fascinating detailed graphics and many available cars. The game has dozens of locations with different types of surfaces, including both racetracks and off-road. However, it is advisable to use the steering wheel and pedals to control the driving process, since using one keyboard is unlikely to be able to fully enjoy the game.

6. DiRT Rally 2.0

As for the DiRT Rally 2.0, it is considered to be one of the leading rally simulators. In this game, you need to drive through forests and fields, fit into sharp turns and avoid collisions with poles and trees. The developers managed to find a balance between high fascination and accurate simulation. There are many opportunities for tuning cars, but if you wish, you can ignore them and just enjoy riding along the roads.

7. TrackMania 2020

The TrackMania series of games combines almost endless possibilities for creativity and high competitiveness of players. The beauty of Trackmania lies in its versatility since everyone can find something to their liking. It will appeal to fans of racing by jumping from trampolines, accelerating, and riding on walls and ceilings. However, in case you are interested in building racing tracks, then there is a creative mode for these needs.

We suggest you not to waste time, choose the racing game you like the most and go hit the road as soon as possible. Good luck!