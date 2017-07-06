5 Best Free Remote Desktop Apps For Android

Remote Desktop Client For Android

Remote Desktop apps allow users to remotely access their computers from any part of the world through the Internet or within local Intranet connection. This ability to get access to resources of remote PC without any need to carry any extra storage hardware with you makes these apps special and worthy.

There are many remote desktop clients in Google Play. However, finding the Best Free Android app for remote desktop can be tricky at times. Therefore, we have compiled a list of 5 Best Free Remote Desktop Clients On Android that can be used to connect with your Linux, Mac and Windows Computers.

1. Microsoft Remote Desktop

One might think that Microsoft would be amazing at making a remote desktop app but one would be quite wrong. While the basic app is sound and works pretty well, there is a distinct lack of polish here.

If you only want to access some basic functionality, this is indeed one of the best remote desktop apps for Android. However, if you are aiming to go a little bit deeper, you will find the horrendous keyboard a bottleneck. That being said, the touch system Microsoft has implemented is most definitely one of the best features.

2. Chrome Remote Desktop

This is the official Google offering and it works well. With this app, you will face no problems whatsoever controlling your desktop with an Android device. All you need to do is get the Chrome desktop app on your device as well as on the PC and you are ready to go. The app even keeps tracks of all your desktops, so you can just as easily control them whenever you need.

3. Teamviewer

TeamViewer is one of the best apps you can get on any platform for remote desktop operations. Want to control a Mac with Android? You can do it. Want to control an Android with Android? Yeah, it is also possible. Everything is well polished and thought out, the app works amazing on tablets as well as Android smartphones. I usually do remote installations for my clients using this nifty app.

The best part? It can also work perfectly on LTE 4G connectivity. TeamViewer is free for personal use and if you want to use it for commercial purpose you need to buy the business version.

4. Splashtop 2

With award-winning app Splashtop 2, you can use your Windows or Mac computer using your Android handset or tablet. You can get access to your PC through a local network or anywhere across the Internet. You can reach up to 5 PC using Splashtop account. The app also provides high-quality streaming of videos, play 3D or Flash games across the remote desktop client and PC. The connection between client and PC is secure via 256 bit AES encryption. The app is free and has in-app purchases.

5. VNC Viewer

VNC, short for Virtual Network Computing, is a platform through which you can connect to a remote computer. It uses protocols to send the different keyboard and mouse actions to a remote computer and in return, it shows the screen from that particular system to the viewer. It is a good app to use on your Android device but if you are going to use it on a computer then you will have to configure the app on your computer by downloading it from the RealVNC web page.

If the app will be used over the Internet, then you must visit the RealVNC web page to ensure that your router settings are at its optimum to ensure that the Viewer works effectively. Checking for proper steps on the Real VNC page will also help you avoid getting stuck trying to set it up.

Conclusion

These were some of the best remote desktop apps for Android. Do give them a try and these apps might surprise you pleasantly. Do leave your comments below. We would love to hear your suggestions and opinions on these and any other Remote Desktop Apps For Android you think that deserves a mention.

