ZTE officially launches Axon 10 Pro and Axon 10 Pro 5G in China

ZTE has officially announced the launch of its flagship Android smartphones, the Axon 10 Pro and Axon 10 Pro 5G for the Chinese market. The company first unveiled the smartphones during the MWC at ZTE’s press event. A few months later, the Axon 10 Pro duo is going to be available in China starting tomorrow, May 7.

Both phones sport the same design and specs, with the exception of 5G support. The specs include a Snapdragon 855, with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem chip in case of the 5G version, as well as 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM configurations. The 10 Pro will use the F2FS file system. Compared to the EXT4 format, F2FS offers better storage read/write speeds. You will be able to choose between 128GB and 256GB storage options.

There is a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and in-display fingerprint sensor. There is a triple camera setup in the rear that offers a 48MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 125-degree field of view, and a zoom telephoto camera with an 8MP sensor. In the front, we have a 20MP camera for taking selfies and video conferencing.

There is also NFC support, audio via the USB-C port (there is no headphone jack), and a 4,000 mAh battery with wireless charging support. Unlike other smartphones with 5G variants, the Axon 10 Pro and 10 Pro 5G will be identical in specifications and speakers, except for the 5G connectivity.

The Axon 10 Pro starts at 3,199 CNY ($473) for the 6GB + 128GB model and maxes out with the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB of storage for 4,199 CNY ($621). Chinese buyers can begin purchasing the 4G LTE variant of the ZTE Axon 10 Pro from MYZTE.com, Tmall.com, and DJ.com starting today (May 7, 2019).