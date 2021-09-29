What Are the Top 5 Smartwatches In 2021?

Although smartwatches are still a relatively new invention, many people have tossed their old mechanical wristwatch and replaced it with a much modern smartwatch. There are numerous variables to consider while shopping for the finest smartwatch that suits your needs. You may be looking for a smartwatch that has a sleek design, long battery life, can replace other fitness gadgets, as well as contactless payment. So which one would be the best for you? Keep reading to learn more about the top 5 smartwatches available in 2021.

1. Apple Watch Series 6

Until Apple Watch Series 7 launches later this year, the Apple Watch Series 6 is the greatest Apple Watch yet. It may be the most expensive smartwatch on our list, but it is the gold standard in the smartwatch world. The Apple Watch Series 6 is available in two watch case sizes, 40mm and 44mm together with a variety of casing materials ranging from titanium, stainless steel, or aluminum. You can also choose between a GPS or a GPS + Cellular model, which is more expensive.

With the always-on display and enhanced collection of health features, the Apple Watch improves everything we like about the previous series. It is the first Apple smartwatch to include an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) app. Thanks to last year's software update, new watch faces, mobility metrics, an automatic hand-washing timer, as well as Apple Fitness Plus compatibility are included in the smartwatch. Though it only has an 18-hour battery life, the Series 6 benefits from speedier charging with the smartwatch can be fully charged in just 90 minutes. Overall, the Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the most flexible smartwatches on the market with plenty of features that fulfill your needs.

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch4

As one of the finest smartwatches for Android, Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic has a lot to offer. Future buyers can choose between the sporty-looking Galaxy Watch4 that has a touch-sensitive solution or the 'Classic' version that keeps its luxurious features like the physical rotating bezel. The mechanical rotating bezel of the Classic model allows you to easily spin through apps, notifications, music, and other content.

The Samsung smartwatch (A.K.A Galaxy Watch) features a stylish design and a battery life of 40 hours or more, in addition to being lightweight. The battery life may become inconsistent with time, but if you charge it every day, you should be all right. Plus, you will get on-board GPS, an always-on display, and other features. Other than that, the smartwatch also has a 3-in-1 health sensor that detects heart rate, takes ECGs, and scans body composition. It should be noted that some features are only available to Samsung users, thus not all Android users will benefit from what the Galaxy Watch4 has to offer.

3. Apple Watch SE

If you think the latest Apple Watch is slightly expensive, why not buy the Apple Watch SE? It is the best bargain and, for many first-time smartwatch users, the best option. At a significantly lesser price than the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE is a smartwatch that can do practically everything a smartwatch can do. It is an elegant, customizable smartwatch with GPS (Wi-Fi) or GPS + Cellular Internet access and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. Moreover, the 40mm aluminum casing version is available in three colors that is silver, gold, and gray.

If that is not enough, you can choose from Apple's hundreds of digital watch faces and dozens of attractive colorful watch bands. There are also numerous third-party watch bands available. You will also enjoy all the benefits that come with conveniences, such as fitness monitoring as well as health and safety features. The only cutbacks, however, are the always-on display, the battery life, ECG, and SpO2 sensors. Nevertheless, the Apple Watch SE is a great option at its budget-friendly price, especially for those looking for a reliable yet inexpensive smartwatch.

4. Fitbit Versa 3

As a pioneer in the fitness band category, Fitbit never disappoints with its Versa 3 smartwatch. It is a fantastic fitness-focused smartwatch that does it all, from exceptional battery life to fitness trackers, and notification functions. The Versa 3's battery lasts up to six days, beating all Apple watches and Android watches. The smartwatch also boasts a curvier, bigger touchscreen and comes in five distinct colors with hundreds of various digital watch faces.

As you may or may not know, Fitbit Versa 3 has exercise and health monitoring which means you will get to track your sleep, your heart rate, monitor oxygen saturation, and stress management tools. Versa 3 has the advantage of being waterproof. So, there is no need to be concerned about wearing it in the shower or the pool. You can also use the smartwatch to make phone calls and ask voice assistants questions. Keep in mind though, you can only use one voice assistant at a time. This smartwatch is fantastic for Android users, but it is not recommended for iPhone users because the messages can only be responded to via Android. Nevertheless, it is a powerful fitness-focused smartwatch.

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is not the newest model but most of its features are from the earlier Samsung Galaxy Watch3, making it extremely affordable. Compared to other models, the smartwatch is smaller, but it has a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 display that is bright enough for its users. Additionally, the circular form of the smartwatch is very appealing regardless of what size you purchase (40mm or 44mm).

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has all the fitness features you would expect from Samsung's Tizen watch lineup, including 39 training programs, a heart rate and ECG sensor, and a health app with stress and sleep tracking. Aside from that, it comes in stainless steel and aluminum casing designs with a wide choice of colors to choose from. With that, it is safe to say the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is the best smartwatch option for a non-tech-savvy person who does not want to spend a lot of money on one.