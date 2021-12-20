8 Vital Video Marketing Ideas for sustainable growth & expansion of your Online Business or Brand

Almost everyone that browses the internet knows the power of video marketing. Brands can no longer rely on just written content or images as many find it uninteresting and unengaging when compared to what video content can offer.

In a survey carried out by Statista among marketers, 81% responded that they used pre-produced videos as a consumer engagement tactic - which is more than any other form of digital content or tactic.

Video content is also useful to improve your website's SEO as it can improve click-through rates, reduce bounce rates, and increase the number of backlinks.

However, the thought of creating video content for your online business can be quite overwhelming, especially because there are so many ideas to choose from. In this article, we will go through some of the best video marketing ideas that will help you grow and expand your small business or brand online.

How-To Videos

"How-to" videos can be your go-to type of videos, especially if you sell a product. Such videos will help customers to quickly understand how to use your product effectively. "How-to" videos are also useful if you want to show customers how to sign up for your services.

The best thing about "how-to" videos is that they can be used to attract new customers, and at the same time, to engage existing customers and empower them to use your products effectively. These videos can help demonstrate how robust your product is and can also help to explain advanced features.

Customer Testimonials

It is a well-known fact that word of mouth is the most effective marketing strategy. Customer testimonials are one way you can make use of it. Prospective customers are more likely to trust a product's capabilities if there are verified customer testimonials.

The same is true in the case of services. Individuals are more likely to trust service providers who delivered a satisfactory service to previous customers. Customer testimonials act as social proof and give the needed push and information to potential customers.

The best part is that it does not take much time to create customer testimonials. Send your happy customers a few questions and ask them to make a video by answering them. With their consent, these videos can be posted on social media platforms and also featured on your website.

Behind the Scenes Videos

Behind the scenes or BTS videos give customers a look into your business's operations, employees, and values. It is useful to build trust with potential customers and is also a fun way to demonstrate your company values.

Even if your business happens completely online, BTS videos can help introduce customers to the people that make your business successful. BTS videos are also useful to give customers or followers a glimpse of your upcoming products or services.

Event Videos

Is your business hosting any type of event - say a round table discussion, conference, product launch, or fundraiser? If so, creating a video that includes highlights of important points discussed in the event, interviews of attendees, and footage of the event would be useful and interesting to your customers.

And producing such videos is not as hard as you might think. Just use an online video editor that comes with ready-made templates to quickly create such videos. Event videos are more likely to be engaging as it gives customers more information about your company and its culture.

Expert Interviews

Expert interview videos are a great way to build authentic relationships with your customers. They help build the needed authority and trust with your target audience, and at the same time, give them industry insights.

Expert interviews can also be seen as a form of influencer marketing as these experts will be thought leaders in their niche and can influence their followers. If viable, experts could also comment on your products or services and give out their unbiased opinions.

Comparison Videos

Comparison videos are useful to demonstrate how robust your products are when compared to those of your competitors. They will also help potential buyers to make easy comparisons and ultimately well-informed purchase decisions.

The key is to test your product on multiple use cases and give an overall view of how it triumphs when compared to other similar products. Even if your business provides services, comparison videos can help portray how effectively you can help customers when compared to competitors.

List Videos

People love lists. That is why many of the websites that publish listicle-type articles experience higher click-through rates. The same is true for video content. Depending on the content they are also called countdown videos that keep viewers excited till the end.

You could create list-type videos around topics such as five reasons why a customer should use a product or ten ways a customer can use your product effectively. If you are publishing the list of videos on YouTube, you can make use of the platform's chapters feature to enable viewers to quickly go through the content.

FAQ Video

FAQ videos are again useful for both existing and potential customers. As the name suggests, such videos answer the most frequently asked questions of customers, empowering existing users to effectively utilize your products and new users to understand the potential of your offerings.

FAQ videos are also a great way to show how much you value your customers and their needs. Such videos can be produced and published on a monthly basis as the number of queries regarding your product or service increases as the number of customers increases.

Video marketing is the way forward

Let us face it. On a daily basis, customers come across a huge volume of online content. In most cases, the content will be in the form of texts and images, and so, businesses that follow only those two formats are less likely to grab the customers' attention.

Producing high-quality, engaging video content is one of the best ways to bring the needed attention to your offerings. Regardless of whether you sell something online, offer services, or just want to grow your online brand, video marketing is one of the most effective ways to do it.