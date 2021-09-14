Apple launches pre-approval steps for iPhone 13 launch with pre-order Setup

Today, Apple announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad in the highly anticipated "California Streaming" event. Apple also announced that it is accepting pre-orders starting Friday, September 17 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Existing and new iPhone Upgrade Program members can use the Apple Store app on the iPhone or Apple's website to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase a new iPhone. The process allows you to check your eligibility, choose the iPhone model and configuration you want, confirm your upgrade with your carrier, and get pre-approved for the iPhone Upgrade Program loan.

Those who are not members of the iPhone Upgrade Program can also select their preferred iPhone, confirm their status with their carrier, add accessories, choose an AppleCare+ plan, and add a preferred payment method to prepare for the iPhone launch. Both payments in full and other payment options are supported.

All customers who go through the "Get Ready" pre-approval steps will have a noticeable advantage over others who try to complete all of these steps when the iPhone 13 goes live for pre-orders at 5:00 AM PDT on Friday, September 17. Those who complete this process now will be able to log in at that time, confirm their order, and keep moving about their day.

Apple has always had the pre-approval process for iPhone Upgrade Program customers, but the new streamlined pre-order preparation for other customers appears to be a new addition. You can also still choose to either ship your iPhone to your home or to pick it up from your local Apple Store.

The iPhone 13 models are priced starting at $699, while the iPhone 13 Pro models are priced starting at $999. Pre-orders begin on Friday, September 17 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.