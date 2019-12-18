Vivo X30 and X30 Pro officially launched in China

Vivo has officially launched two new camera-centric smartphones, Vivo X30 and X30 Pro, as part of its X-series. Both devices will feature Samsung Exynos 980 SoC, integrated 5G modem, 64MP cameras, and FuntouchOS 10.

Both the Vivo X series smartphones have a similar design with a punch-hole cutout measuring 2.98mm at the top right corner and glass build on both sides. Both X30 and X30 Pro flaunt similar specifications in terms of hardware, display, storage, battery, etc. with the main difference being the rear camera specifications.

The Vivo X30 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup. It consists of a main 64MP shooter camera, a 13MP periscopic telephoto lens with up to 5X hybrid and 60X digital zoom, a 32MP unit, and an 8MP wide-angle camera. By contrast, the non-Pro X30 only has three cameras, lacking the telephoto lens.

Vivo X30 Pro & Vivo X30

All the other specs are identical, including the 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a minuscule punch-hole for the 32MP selfie camera.

They both feature Samsung’s Exynos 980 chip, 8GB of RAM, 128- and 256GB storage options, and 4,350mAh batteries with 33W fast-charging.

You can read more about the phones at the link below.

Both devices are available for purchase in China. In terms of pricing, the Vivo X30 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration costs CNY 3,298 ($471), while the 256GB storage model is available for CNY 3,598 ($514). The X30 Pro, on the other hand, will be available for CNY 3,998 ($571) with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also a 256GB storage variant available for CNY 4,298 ($614).

