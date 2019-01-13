Verizon is testing “Verizon Gaming” – a cloud streaming service for Gamers

Verizon Gaming

According to a recent leak, Verizon is testing a new cloud streaming service dedicated to Gamers called Verizon Gaming. The Verizon Gaming service is already up and running on NVIDIA Shield devices with plans allegedly in place to expand it to Android smartphones. The service has not been officially announced at this time.

According to the report from The Verge, Verizon is testing the platform right now, with those who are selected to participate getting a free NVIDIA Shield set-top box, an Xbox One controller, and a specific login just for the test.

This is a cloud-based streaming service, that will give gamers access to over 130 games. According to the report, Verizon is testing the platform right now, with those who are selected to participate getting a free NVIDIA Shield set-top box, an Xbox One controller, and a specific login just for the test. Players are reportedly being actively recruited to test the service in exchange for a $150 Amazon gift card.

Leaked screenshots show popular games like Fortnite, God of War, Detroit Become Human and Red Dead Redemption. Whether the platform will actually offer PS exclusives and other best-selling titles remains to be seen. There is also the possibility that the posters could be placeholders.

The service lacks basic things like a save function. In addition, testers have been complaining about the poor and laggy experience, which is not exactly surprising for an alpha test. Emails sent to users reportedly state that Verizon is first focusing on performance. The company has not publicly discussed its game streaming service at this time, however, and appears to have a lot of work ahead of it.

Verizon Gaming only works with NVIDIA Shield for now, but the service will also be available for Android devices in the future. Leaked emails indicate that the current testing period will wrap up by the end of January. That is also when the platform will become available for Android testers through Google Play.

Verizon is the latest of several big companies working on their own game streaming services. Microsoft confirmed the existence of its formerly-rumored Project xCloud in October, which will bring game streaming to any device, including smartphones. Google is also said to be working on a similar service, and a report earlier this week claimed Amazon will launch its own game streaming option in 2020.

