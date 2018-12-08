Upcoming OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition official renders leaked online

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Leaked Renders

According to recent rumors, OnePlus has partnered with McLaren to release a brand new version of their flagship smartphone OnePlus 6T with 10GB of RAM and a new color scheme. Now, we have the official renders of OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in Speed Orange color variant.

EXCLUSIVE LEAK! Here is your first look at the Official Renders of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange variant with 10GB+256GB Storage and super fast new 'Warp Charge' which will provide you a day's power in 20 minutes! Do you like the phone?#SaluteToSpeed#WarpCharge pic.twitter.com/8JdoNb6SWG — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 7, 2018

The images were leaked by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter and the images show the McLaren Edition handset in all its glory. The handset will have the same design as the regular OnePlus 6T, but it will come with McLaren branding on the back. Furthermore, the phone will sport a new color. We are looking at a black paint job with orange accents on the bottom and the lower half of the phone’s sides. On the front, we have what appears to be a new wallpaper, with orange being the dominant color.

According to Ishan, the OnePlus 6 McLaren Edition will pack 10GB of RAM under the hood, which confirms a previous leak. He also claims that the phone will have with Warp Charge 30, which will get you “a day’s power in 20 minutes”.

OnePlus and McLaren will apparently unveil the phone on December 11th, and it should be available in select markets in the weeks that follow. Amazon India has already confirmed that it will sell the handset soon, but it is unclear which other countries will get it.

We do not have any information regarding the price. However, we expect the phone to cost a bit more than the current high-end OnePlus 6T model, which packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

