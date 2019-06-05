OnePlus 7 is now available for purchase in India, China, Europe and UK

The OnePlus 7 is now officially available for purchase in the UK, Europe, China, and India. It comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations in China, with the rest of the world getting 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB memory combos. The handset is now available starting at £499 (~$631) for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. While the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage option costs £549 (~$695).

The OnePlus 7 is offered in Mirror Grey in UK and Europe, while India and China will get the exclusive Red option – arguably the best-looking model.

Given the OnePlus 7 is essentially the OnePlus 6T, it has a familiar design that skirts a fine line between homage and straight up a replica. As a refresher, the OnePlus 7 has the same chassis as last year’s OnePlus 6T but with several hardware tweaks.

As a step down from the OnePlus 7 Pro, it offers slightly greater affordability without too many compromises – which is always welcome. What is great is that it still offers almost identical software experience as you find with the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The handset will run on Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU along with options for 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM. Moreover, the OnePlus 7 series of phones will feature super-fast UFS 3.0 storage and improved the 48-megapixel camera. There is also stereo sound and the same excellent software that you get on all OnePlus phones.

You can buy the OnePlus 7 from OnePlus.com in the UK and Europe. In India, you can purchase it from OnePlus.in and Amazon.in. And in China, it is available through the company’s official site and JD.com.

Potential buyers in the United States will have to weigh up if importing the device is worth the higher premium, as it still looks as though the OnePlus 7 will not go on sale in the immediate future. It may be worthwhile sticking with the OnePlus 6T for a little longer.