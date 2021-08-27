The popular mobile games of 2021 so far

Smartphone gaming has become an established force in the overall gaming landscape. Gone are the days where the only gaming options were available on PC or console devices, with the modern-day smartphone offering the power and sophistication needed to host a variety of games.

As such, smartphone gamers have been part of a dramatic evolution over the last few years. From playing mobile games like Snake, which offered little in terms of graphics and all-around quality, to be able to enjoy augmented reality titles like Pokemon Go, the progression shown in this particular space has been quite remarkable. Innovation is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon either. In fact, the sheer amount of games worth your time is growing on an impressively regular basis.

For example, the chance to win real money playing progressive jackpot games at Slots Heaven UK appeals to many gamers given the improved overall design of these types of games, as does the option of playing a range of console-quality titles that are now readily available on a smartphone device. The options are certainly comprehensive, though, especially as developers continue to break new boundaries and make a concerted effort to release more games to smartphone devices.

In the year so far, an array of titles - alongside the aforementioned releases - have proved to be extremely popular on smartphones. Below is a look at some of them.

Stardew Valley

A simulation role-playing video game, Stardew Valley is a heartwarming experience given the nature of the title. The aim of the game is to essentially make a plot of land your own by turning it into a successful and smoothly run farm full of both livestock and crops. Stardew Valley's most appealing quality is its gorgeous art style graphics which accompanies its soundtrack beautifully well. If you are in need of a relaxing game, then this charming farming sim could be for you.

Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour / Image via Image via https://twitter.com/mariokarttourEN

There has been a growing trend of traditional console-quality titles making the transition over to the mobile gaming world. One of the best examples of this is Mario Kart Tour. Despite a few initial teething problems when it was first released, the game is now regarded as being one of the most entertaining titles to play on a mobile phone, especially when assessing other racing games. The game features an online multiplayer mode, there are plenty of characters to choose from, the levels will be familiar to Mario Kart fans, and it is free to play. There is the option of making some in-app purchases throughout the game, though, but you can still enjoy it without spending a penny if that is your preference.

Fortnite

Another game that has made the leap over to smartphone devices has been Fortnite. The best feature of this particular crossover is that it is cross-platform, therefore giving avid Fortnite gamers the opportunity to play the game on a PC at home and then carry on their gaming session on their smartphone device while out and about in public. To get maximum enjoyment out of Fortnite on mobile, it might be worth purchasing a controller extension, though.

Monument Valley 2

In terms of stunning visuals and gorgeous scenery throughout the game, Monument Valley 2 is hard to beat. The game is almost therapeutic, with an array of storylines to keep players engaged as they attempt to find the best route possible and advance throughout the game without bumping into any obstacles. It certainly pays to have a strategy in this one.

Other popular mobile games worth exploring are Minecraft, Marvel Contest of Champions, Among Us, Clash of Clans, and Subway Surfers.