How To Take A Screenshot In Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge offer lots of customization options. One can change the home screen layout, icons, wallpapers, font, and the overall appearance of the phone.You can also use third party applications to change to look unique and beautiful.

How do you share the awesome changes you done to your phone? If you encounter a bug or error in application, how can you show it to the community and ask for help? You can obliviously use your digital camera to take pictures, but there are other easy ways to take a screenshot with your phone and here we will show you how. You can capture a screenshot while using the device.

Using Your Phone Hardware Buttons

Open the app or screen that you want to capture. Press and hold the home key and the Power/Lock key simultaneously. This will be tricky if you have a small hand, as the phone is quite large, but possible to do. You will hear a short click, and then a zippy animation will show the screengrab flying off the display. The screenshot will then appear in your notification dropdown. You can view captured images in Gallery – from where you can see it, edit it, and share it. You can also use Samsung’s built-in “My Files” file browser, or in Google Photos, to see the screenshot.

Capturing screenshots

Press and hold the Home key and the Power key simultaneously. You can view captured images in Gallery.

You can also capture screenshots by swiping your hand to the left or right across the screen.

If this feature is not activated, open the Apps screen, tap Settings > Advanced features > Palm swipe to capture and tap the switch to activate it.

It is not possible to capture a screenshot using this method, while using some apps and features.

Smart capture

You can capture the current screen and scrollable area. You can also immediately crop and share the captured screen.

If this feature is not activated, open the Apps screen, tap Settings > Advanced features > Smart capture, tap the switch to activate it, and then capture a screenshot. On the screen you are capturing, use one of the following options:

Capture more: Capture more content that continues across multiple screens, such as a web page. The screen will automatically scroll down and more content will be captured.

Capture more content that continues across multiple screens, such as a web page. The screen will automatically scroll down and more content will be captured. Share: Share the screenshot.

Share the screenshot. Crop: Crop a portion from the screenshot.

Once you have taken a screenshot, you can then share or edit it. You can just hit the buttons in the notification to quickly do either of those things. Your screenshot will remain on the device, until you delete them.

Please remember that the Galaxy S7 is a high-resolution device, and your screenshots can eat up a lot of space on your phone if you’re taking a bunch of them. They might also get sucked into your cloud storage. So keep tabs on what is going where, and whether you really need them, or can clean things out once you are done with them.