Sprint Launches Buy One, Get One Offer For Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 - Sprint

Today, Sprint announced Buy One, Get One (BOGO) offer for Apple iPhone 8 that will only be available until the end of 2017.

The offer begins today, and you can choose between the iPhone 8 or the iPhone 8 Plus to start with. Moreover, customers do not even have to purchase the smartphone for the full price. Sprint’s offer is leased one iPhone 8 on the 18-month Sprint Flex installment plan, and you will get a 64GB iPhone 8 for free as the second device as part of the promotion.

You can upgrade to the newest iPhone after 12 payments as well, which means you are paying close to half the price of one iPhone 8, in return for getting two iPhone 8 devices for a year.

The iPhone 8 on Sprint Flex starts at $29.17 per month, and the iPhone 8 Plus costs $33.34 per month under the same plan. Once you sign up for the Flex Plan with that first phone, you will get the aforementioned 64GB iPhone 8 for free thanks to monthly bill credits at $29.17, which will cover the phone’s monthly cost.

It’s simple – lease an iPhone 8 (64GB) for just $29.17 per month and the second one is $0 per month after a monthly bill credit. And with iPhone Forever, upgrade to the latest iPhone anytime after 12 lease payments.

There are still some terms and conditions you will have to wade through to get the deal. You will also need to either have two new lines ready to go (signing up for new service or adding lines) or one upgrade available and add a new line to be eligible for the promo. The balance of the device is also due if you cancel service during the contract, and because the rebate is bill credits rather than a prepaid credit card, it means you are tying yourself to Sprint for the next 18 months.

If you are interested in getting a new iPhone, then Sprint offers a cheaper and affordable way of getting the latest iPhone 8.

Source

Help Us Grow If you like this post, please share it with your friends. You are free to copy and redistribute this article in any medium or format, as long as you keep the links in the articles or provide a link back to this page.