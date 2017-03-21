What Is Samsung S Health & How To Use It?
Samsung’s S Health is an all-in-one companion for your healthy lifestyle, with which you can manage your wellness and fitness. You also can set fitness goals, check your progress, and keep track of your everyday activities, get coaching to reach your daily goals, and improve your fitness with various training programs.
The S Health is a mobile health application featured on Galaxy devices, and works with Gear Fit2, Gear IconX and Gear S2 to help you reach your personal fitness goals. It uses a series of intuitive charts and helpful tips to measure and manage your health and keep your vital signs at optimal levels.
Starting S Health
When running this app for the first time or restart it after performing a data reset, follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.
1 Tap Samsung > S Health on the Apps screen.
2 Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.
Using S Health
You can view the key information from S Health menus and trackers to monitor your wellness and fitness.
Tap Samsung > S Health on the Apps screen.
To add trackers, goals, or programmes to the S Health screen, tap MORE > Manage items, and then select items under the TRACKERS, GOALS, or PROGRAMMES tab.
- GOALS: Set your daily fitness goals and view your progress.
- PROGRAMMES: Use customisable exercise programmes.
- TRACKERS: Monitor your activities, food intake, and body measurements.
Additional information
- S Health is intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease.
- The available functions, features and addable applications for S Health may vary from country to country due to different local laws and regulations. You should check the features and applications available in your specific region before use.
- S Health applications and its service can be changed or discontinued without prior notice.
- The purpose for data collection is limited to providing the service that you have requested, including providing additional information to enhance your wellness, sync data, data analysis and statistics or to develop and provide better services. (But if you sign in to your Samsung account from S Health, your data may be saved on the server for data backup purposes.) Personal information may be stored until the completion of such purposes. You can delete personal data stored by S Health by using the Reset data option in the Settings menu. To delete any data you have shared with social networks or transferred to storage devices, you must delete them separately.
- You may share and/or sync your data with additional Samsung services or compatible third party services that you select, as well as with any of your other connected devices. Access to S Health information by such additional services or third party devices will only be permitted with your express approval.
- You assume full responsibility for the inappropriate use of data shared on social networks or transmitted to others. Use caution when sharing your personal data with others.
- If the device is connected to measuring devices, verify the communication protocol to confirm proper operation. If you use a wireless connection, such as Bluetooth, the device may be affected by electronic interference from other devices. Avoid using the device near other devices that transmit radio waves.
- Please read Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy of S Health carefully before using it.
0