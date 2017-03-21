What Is Samsung S Health & How To Use It?

Samsung’s S Health is an all-in-one companion for your healthy lifestyle, with which you can manage your wellness and fitness. You also can set fitness goals, check your progress, and keep track of your everyday activities, get coaching to reach your daily goals, and improve your fitness with various training programs.

The S Health is a mobile health application featured on Galaxy devices, and works with Gear Fit2, Gear IconX and Gear S2 to help you reach your personal fitness goals. It uses a series of intuitive charts and helpful tips to measure and manage your health and keep your vital signs at optimal levels.

Starting S Health

When running this app for the first time or restart it after performing a data reset, follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

1 Tap Samsung > S Health on the Apps screen.

2 Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

Using S Health

You can view the key information from S Health menus and trackers to monitor your wellness and fitness.

Tap Samsung > S Health on the Apps screen.

To add trackers, goals, or programmes to the S Health screen, tap MORE > Manage items, and then select items under the TRACKERS, GOALS, or PROGRAMMES tab.

GOALS : Set your daily fitness goals and view your progress.

: Set your daily fitness goals and view your progress. PROGRAMMES : Use customisable exercise programmes.

: Use customisable exercise programmes. TRACKERS: Monitor your activities, food intake, and body measurements.

To access more information about S Health functions, tap MORE > Settings > Help.

