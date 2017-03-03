Outlook 2016 For Mac Gets Google Calendar and Contacts support

Outlook 2016 for Mac has gained support for Google Calendar and Contacts. The new update is currently available for Office Insider Fast-Ring community. The intention of this limited release is to get feedback and fix any bugs that becomes known. Insiders can expect the feature’s availability to rollout over the next several weeks, while everyone else will see the features some time later this year.

Outlook for Mac is Microsoft’s email software for Apple’s computers. The software can handle email from Google’s Gmail service, and now Microsoft has added support for Google’s calendars and contacts. The experience will be very similar to what you are familiar with in Outlook today, with support for all the core actions. All changes will update back and forth with Gmail or Outlook for iOS and Android, keeping everything updated across your various gadgets.

So far, advanced email features have only been available to those with an Outlook.com, Office 365 or Exchange email address. However, this all changes with the update. This update will bring several of Outlook’s advanced features to your Gmail account. Now, you will get access to things like the Focused Inbox and richer experiences for travel reservations and package deliveries.

If you cannot wait for the official rollout, you can get this update by becoming an Insider and hope you get access by heading into Help > Check for Updates. For more information on how to become Office Insider and to know the difference between Insider Slow and Insider Fast, visit this link.

