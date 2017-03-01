Microsoft Windows 10 Build 15046 Now Released For Fast Ring Insiders

Today, Microsoft has rolled out Windows 10 build 15046 to Fast-Ring Insiders, which focus more fixes and performance improvements. Since the development for Windows Creators Update is winding down, this build has lots of under the hood fixes and some experiments like different colors and icons. Today’s release is for desktop and there is no word on Mobile build.

Some changes include, Microsoft reverting the color for Cortana on the taskbar after experimenting with different visual makeovers. Windows Defender is also getting some improvements, such as a system tray icon that displays the protection status at any given time, much like any other third-party antivirus system developed by other companies and available for Windows systems.

Then, there is an update for picking up from where you left off across your devices in Cortana, a feature that is now available only for the en-US SKU only. In addition, Cortana now proactively shows you apps, files, and websites from Microsoft Edge. Previously, this feature only displayed websites from Microsoft Edge in Action Center.

Another interesting feature in this build is the ability to control application installation. Now, you have the option to control what type of apps are allowed to install on your PC. This setting is available by going to Settings > Apps > Apps & features. You can choose to only allow installation of Store apps, choose to get a warning when installing a non-Store app but allow their installation, or choose to allow installation of apps from anywhere.

You can also find small fixes like an updated gaming settings icon, and improved translations not only in OOBE but also across the entire operating system. Microsoft has also implemented plenty of fixes and other improvements, and this perfectly makes sense since we’re only approximately one month away from the debut of Windows 10 Creators Update. People with knowledge of the matter said the update is due to reach RTM and be shipped to insiders in late March, while everyone else should receive it in April.

The build also has some known bugs and issues, which you should aware of before installing this build. You can check the full changelog by visiting the source link below.

Source