Samsung Galaxy S20 with mmWave 5G support coming to Verizon

Verizon has announced a new variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 that will compatible with its Ultra Wideband mmWave 5G network will launch on June 4. This new Galaxy S20 variant dubbed Galaxy S20 5G UW will be up for pre-orders starting May 21 in the US.

Verizon is offering the S20 in an exclusive cloud white color in addition to Cosmic Gray and Cloud Pink. The handset will also sport a 128GB of storage. The handset is available for preorder for a full retail price of $999.99 or part of a subscription plan starting at $41.66 a month for 24 months. In addition to offering support for Verizon's current mmWave network, it will also support the carrier's low-band 5G network when that launches later this year.

Verizon is advertising several deals you can use to bring down the price of either the Galaxy S20 UW or another device bought alongside it. You can save $150 if you are a new or existing customer, and this discount will be applied across 24 monthly bill credits. There are also trade-in discounts, discounts for active Verizon premium Unlimited plans, and discounts on second phones, Samsung tablets, and Samsung wearables depending on your device payment plan.

Buy any Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series smartphone and get up to $1,000 towards another when you add a new Unlimited line and purchase the phone on a Verizon Device Payment plan.

New and existing customers save $150 with the purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy S20. This discount is given in 24-month bill credits.

Existing customers can save up to 50% with an additional $350 savings when you upgrade to a new Galaxy S20 and trade-in your existing smartphone and have an active Verizon Premium Unlimited plan.

Purchase a Verizon Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphone on a Verizon device payment plan and save $150 on select Samsung tablets and $100 on select Samsung wearables.

Source