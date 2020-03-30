Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications and renders leaked

A recent leak has revealed the full specs of Samsung Galaxy M11 along with renders showing all possible colors the phone will come in. Samsung Galaxy M11 has already received various certifications like the Bluetooth SIG certification, Taiwan's NCC certification, and the WiFi Alliance certification, to name a few.

As per the leak, the Galaxy M11 will sport a 6.4-inch 720 x 1560 LCD touchscreen with a left-aligned punch-hole at the top housing the 8MP selfie camera (with f/2.0 aperture). The leaked renders of the phone show a triple rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel main camera (f/1.8), 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), and 2-megapixel depth camera (f/2.4). It will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset. This will be coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of expandable storage. There will also be a microSD card slot for storage expansion, and it will be support cards with up to 512GB capacity.

As for other features, it includes a 5000-mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It is also set to have Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone port, and Bluetooth v4.2. It will also support the face-unlock feature. It will run Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0. The Galaxy M11 is set to be available in three different colors, Black, Purple, and Sky Blue.

As of now, this is all we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M11 smartphone, but we are sure to receive more information on the same in the coming days as the launch date approaches. The moment we do, we shall keep you posted on the same.

Gallery

Samsung Galaxy M11 - Render (Black)

Samsung Galaxy M11 - Render (Purple)

Samsung Galaxy M11 - Render (Blue)

