Refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 With LTE is now available for purchase

Apple Watch

Apple has started selling refurbished Apple Watch series 3 with LTE at a 15 percent discount through its online store in the United States. Refurbished devices are damaged or faulty devices that have been repaired/restores new devices and they also carry the same warranty as the new devices. These refurbished devices are great for customers who are looking to get an Apple Watch for reduced pricing.

Initially, Apple made a selection of 10 cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 models available for sale. However, all but one model – the 42mm Apple Watch, has been sold out. Apple may periodically add more models to its inventory, so if you are looking for a particular model then you can keep an eye on Apple’s website.

The refurbished models get 15 to 16 percent discount compared to brand new models and are sold between $359 and $549. For example, 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 in the Space Black color with a Stainless Steel case is listed for $549.00 – a savings of $100.00.

While Apple has been selling refurbished Watch Series 3 for some time, only non-cellular GPS models were available until now. However, the latest LTE models have Wi-Fi up to 85 percent faster and up to 50 percent more power efficient.

Here are the major bullet points for Apple Watch Series 3 wearable:

S3 dual-core processor and W2 Apple wireless chip

Built-in GPS and GLONASS

Barometric altimeter

Water resistant to 50 meters 1

2x brighter second-generation OLED Retina display with Force Touch (1000 nits)

Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz)

Bluetooth 4.2

If you are worried about buying refurbished devices, then do not fret. All the refurbished Apple Watches are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a new box and all manuals and accessories, including a magnetic charging puck and a power adapter. In fact, they are completely indistinguishable from brand new ones.

In addition, Apple also offers standard one-year warranty effective on the date the device is delivered. You can also extend the warranty to two years with AppleCare+ for $49 – this also covers accidental damage for free.

Also, keep in mind that Apple keeps adding new stock of refurbished units to the online storefront, so if you are looking for a model that is not currently available – like the 38mm models, then keep an eye on the website for a later refresh.

Source

See Also