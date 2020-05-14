Nokia 3.1 Plus starts receiving Android 10 update

According to a recent report, HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 updates with April 2020 security patch to Nokia 3.1 Plus. The handset is released two years ago and it is receiving its second major software upgrade, which could also be it is last.

Android 10 roll out for Nokia 3.1 Plus starts today! Access now the all new features and upgrade your phone experience. Head over to our community for more details and availability in different countries 👇https://t.co/TBlC3h2Mty #Android10 @Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/uZY3f2icMJ — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 13, 2020

The company announced the update on the phone's community forum but did not include the changelog for the update. However, users on Twitter posted screenshots that show the firmware version of the Android 10 update as V3.15H, which is 1.24GB in size. The update brings in Dark Mode, Smart Reply, new gesture navigation, and new controls for location and privacy.

As per the forum post, the update is rolled out in batches and the countries that are part of the first wave to receive the Android 10 update are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Lebanon, Libya, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam.

All Nokia 3.1 Plus users living in the aforementioned countries will soon get a push notification to download the update automatically. If you are impatient, then you can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > About phone > System updates.

As per the forum post, the update will reach 10% of the units today, with 50% receiving it by May 16 and 100% on May 18. The company also stated that it will soon share details of the countries that will receive the Android 10 update in the second wave.