A New Sony Xperia Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 845 Rumored For CES 2018

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

According to a recent report, Sony may announce a flagship Xperia smartphone powered by Snapdragon 845 mobile platform at CES 2018. This is according to a post from Chinese publication MyDrivers in which they report that Sony has sent out invites to a media event during CES.

In addition, the report claims that the upcoming Sony flagship smartphone is also expected to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. Even if there were not any leaks, it would have been a safe assumption that most companies would probably use Qualcomm’s latest chipset for their flagship phones, and Sony would be no exception.

Moreover, rumors suggest that the smartphone may come in 4GB and 6GB of RAM variants and packs 64GB/128GB of expandable storage. It will be running on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. We expect this to be the rumored Sony H8266 smartphone.

The Sony H8266 is now listed on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 845 SoC and 4GB of RAM. It scored 2393 on single-core and 8300 on multi-core tests. Based on the rumors, this new Sony flagship smartphone will also feature 18:9 display.

While we expect the upcoming H8266 to be the successor to the Xperia XZ Premium, few leaks hint this to be Xperia XZ2. The Sony Xperia XZ1 was launched at the IFA 2017 conference held in Berlin.

The upcoming CES 2018 will be held from 9th to 12th of January, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. While we will see some exciting innovations in the consumer technology, there will only be a few smartphone announcements. Apart from Sony, Samsung is also rumored to showcase the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus smartphones at the CES 2018.

In any case, take it with a grain of salt for now, but we should find out for ourselves in the next couple of weeks.

Help Us Grow If you like this post, please share it with your friends. You are free to copy and redistribute this article in any medium or format, as long as you keep the links in the articles or provide a link back to this page.