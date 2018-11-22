New design for your Instagram profile is coming soon

Instagram New Profile Design

Today, Instagram has announced that it is working on a new design for your profile so that you can better express yourself and connect more easily with the people you care about.

In a blog post, the company says that users will start to see their profile page get rearranged with new icons, buttons and the way you move between tabs. The hope is that the app’s profile becomes “easier and cleaner to use”. The main goal for the change is to help users better express themselves and connect more easily with friends and loved ones. You will notice the change “over the next few weeks”.

The good news is that the grid of your shared photos and videos will not be changing:

Over the next several weeks, you may see features re-arranged at the top of your profile including changes to icons, buttons and the way you navigate between tabs, which we hope will make profiles easier and cleaner to use. The photos and videos you’ve shared on your grid won’t change.

New designs for members’ profiles will be tested in phases with different combinations sent out over the next few weeks. Instagram plans to keep experimenting and updating the look of its profile design using feedback from members to help it decide on a new, final version.

This is a work-in-progress, and Instagram will be testing different layouts. Those changes will be rolling out in phases, and it will be happening between now and over the next few weeks. There does not seem to be any word on whether or not how many times a profile page can change, so it seems possible that you may see a few different alterations before Instagram settles on whatever layout they choose in the future.

