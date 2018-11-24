White Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launched in Taiwan

White Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Taiwan has officially launched a new White Galaxy Note 9 in Taiwan. The device is marketed as “First Snow White” to commemorate the first snowfall of the year for Taiwan. It has a nice, clean white color with a white S Pen to match.

Currently, Note 9 is sold in Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper, Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Cloud Silver colors. Samsung usually introduces new color variants to its devices to improve sales. Rumors had said that the company will launch a new White Galaxy Note 9 this year and today, the rumors have turned out to be true.

The white Note 9 will carry the same price as regular devices and it is going to have a white stylus to match. This device is only available in Taiwan through Samsung retailers, but there is no information that suggests we are getting this device in other markets around the world. However, we will let you know once we hear more official or unofficial information about this topic.

