Microsoft To-Do app is now available for Apple Mac

Microsoft To-Do app is now available as a native Mac app. Users who are running macOS 10.13 or higher can download the app via Apple’s Mac App Store.

To-Do for Mac does not differ that much from its other versions in the way of design and features. You can share lists and tasks with your contacts and customize them with any color. More importantly, the app includes capabilities meant to help you put in order the things you want to do.

Microsoft To-Do helps you manage, prioritize, and complete the most important things you need to achieve every day, powered by Office 365 integration. Start your morning with a clean slate with My Day. To-Do’s Suggestions make it easy to prioritize your daily tasks. Keep track of deadlines by adding reminders, due dates, and notes to your to-dos. Share lists with colleagues, friends, and family. Create lists for anything you want: work, school, groceries, movies, or household tasks.

Here is the complete list of features for To-Do on Mac:

Stay focused with My Day, a personalized daily planner with suggested tasks

Get your lists anywhere, on any device

Share lists and tasks with your friends, family, colleagues, and classmates

Create color-coded lists

Set one-time or recurring due dates and reminders

Break your tasks into manageable steps

Add notes to any task

Attach files up to 25 MB to any task

Sync your tasks between Outlook and To-Do

Add multiple accounts and quickly switch between school, work, and personal lists

Microsoft To-Do was previously only available to Mac users via the service’s web app, and there are Windows, Android, and iOS versions as well. It is not clear yet if Microsoft will make the Mac version of To-Do available as a web download; for now, it appears that it is only available from the Mac App Store.