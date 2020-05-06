Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 is now available in India

Microsoft has officially launched Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch, and Surface Laptop 3 15-inch in India, and these laptops are available through all major offline and online retailers. The Surface Pro X starts at Rs. 98,999; the Surface Pro 7 starts at Rs. 72,999; the Surface Laptop 3 starts at Rs. 98,999.

Microsoft claims that the new Surface devices have been designed with mobile productivity at its core with the latest Surface lineup featuring products that are more versatile, adaptable and personal.

The ways in which we connect, work, and learn are changing rapidly; and our devices are helping us stay connected and be productive as we work and learn remotely. The new Surface lineup is created for the modern worker. Each of the devices offers unparalleled versatility, greater performance, and multitasking capabilities that empower you to work from anywhere, anytime. - Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India.

Surface Pro X

The Surface Pro X is the big highlight in Microsoft's latest Surface lineup. It features a custom SQ1 ARM-based mobile processor with SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU that Microsoft has built by partnering with Qualcomm. This allows the company to achieve a thin and light form factor that delivers powerful performance with low power consumption.

Microsoft promises an all-day battery life with up to 13 hours of backup on a single charge. There is fast-charging to about 80% within just an hour's charge and LTE connectivity also. The Surface Pro X gets a 13-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense Display and signature 3:2 ratio and measures only 7.3mm while weighing in at just 744g.

The Surface Pro X is available in Matte Black only and in the below configuration:

Custom SQ1 ARM-based mobile processor + SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, LTE - Rs. 98,999

Surface Pro 7

Both Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 uses traditional x86_x64 processor and runs on the latest 10th Generation Intel Core Processor. The Surface Pro 7 features a 12.3-inch PixelSense display and weighs just 775g. Connectivity options also include a full-sized USB connector, along with a USB Type-C and Surface Connect ports. The built-in kickstand lets you use it as a laptop when connected to the optional Signature Type Cover, which is sold separately. Microsoft says the Surface Pro 7 is 2.3 times faster than previous generations.

The Surface Pro 7 will be available in matte Black and Platinum colour options in the below configurations:

Core i3-1005G1, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Rs. 72,999

Core i5-1035G4, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Rs. 88,999

Core i5-1035G4, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - Rs. 116,999

Core i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - Rs. 1,41,999

Microsoft Surface Accessories

The Signature Type Cover, the Surface Arc Mouse, and Surface Slim Pen are available separately for purchase.

Surface Laptop 3

The Surface Laptop 3 comes in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes in India. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 is powered by the 10th gen Intel Ice Lake processor, whereas the 15-inch model has two AMD Ryzen "Surface Edition" chips. The laptop features USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports, and dual far-field Studio Mics. There is also a removable hard drive onboard.

The 13.5-inch model weighs 1.26kg (Platinum color variant), has a display resolution of 2256x1504 pixels. The 15-inch model weighs 1.54kg, has a display resolution of 2496x1664 pixels, and features AMD Radeon Vega 9 or Radeon RX Vega 11 GPUs. Both models have some things in common such as a claimed battery life of around 11.5 hours, USB Type-A, USB Type-C and Surface Connector ports, a headphone socket and a HD webcam with Windows Hello biometric authentication.

In India, the 13.5-inch variant is available in Platinum and Matte Black (metal version only), while the 15-inch is available in Matte Black. The Surface Laptop 3 is available in the below configurations:

13.5-inch screen, i5-1035G7, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Rs. 98,999

15-inch screen, AMD Ryzen 5 3580U + Vega 9, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Rs. 1,16,999

Keep in mind that while the devices are now officially available, local regulations may pose a roadblock in your purchase. India currently is divided into color-coded zones in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and hence, actual product availability at your local level may differ.

Source