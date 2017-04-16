Microsoft Lists Windows Phones That Will Get Creators Update

Microsoft Lumia 950

In a blog post, Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 10 Creators Update will only be available to 13 Windows Phone devices. As per the release notes for the latest Mobile Insider build, only 13 Windows Phone will get the Creators Update and will be officially supported on the Windows Insider program going forward.

Starting with the Windows 10 Creators Update, these are the Windows 10 Mobile devices that will be officially supported in the Windows Insider Program going forward:

HP Elite x3 Microsoft Lumia 550 Microsoft Lumia 640 Microsoft Lumia 640XL Microsoft Lumia 650 Microsoft Lumia 950 Microsoft Lumia 950 XL Alcatel IDOL 4S Alcatel OneTouch Fierce XL SoftBank 503LV VAIO Phone Biz MouseComputer MADOSMA Q601 Trinity NuAns NEO

Microsoft has also said that a small percentage of Windows Phones that are capable of running the Creators Update will get the update in the next build.

We’re seeing that some small percentage ~0.1% of eligible Mobile devices, including variants of the Alcatel IDOL 4S, are not being offered Build 15204. We’re working on updating the targeting to include them for the next flight.

For those disappointed by the move, Windows Insider chief Dona Sarkar explains:

We recognize that many Insiders will be disappointed to see their device is no longer supported. We looked at feedback from our Windows Insiders and realized that we were not providing the best possible experience for our customers on many older devices. That helped us determine which devices we support for the Windows 10 Creators Update. We are continually listening to your feedback to provide the best experience for ALL of our customers.

Unfortunately, this leaves many people using Windows phones like the Lumia 930 and 1520 without an official way to move up to the Creators Update when it releases on April 25. Nor will phones not on the list be able to test out future Insider builds. Devices that may already have a Creators Update test build installed can keep running it, but they will remain unsupported going forward.

