LG V60 ThinQ 5G smartphone will launch in the US this Friday

LG V60 ThinQ, the company’s latest 5G smartphone will arrive at AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile this Friday, on March 20. LG first showed off the phone at the end of February, but only said at the time that the phone would be released in spring and that specific pricing and availability would be announced soon.

The phone will be available for $799.99 or $33.34/month for two years from T-Mobile and an additional $100 for the Dual Screen accessory. The bundle is available in Classy Blue for $899.99 or $37.50/month for two years, while if you forgo the Dual Screen you can also have the V60 in Classy White. However, T-Mobile’s version of the phone is optimized for Sub-6 5G networks, which offer slower speeds than mmWave networks.

If you want to take advantage of faster 5G speeds, you might want Verizon’s iteration of the phone, which will be available to preorder starting March 26th. Verizon’s version, called the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW, can take advantage of Verizon’s faster mmWave 5G network, but the phone is more expensive at $949.99 or $39.58 per month for two years. That price includes the Dual Screen case, though the case will ship separately from the phone. Verizon does not have an option to buy the V60 on its own without the Dual Screen attachment.

Just like on T-Mobile, AT&T will start selling the device starting March 20. The LG V60 ThinQ will retail for $900, but you can also pay the device with an installment plan that will have you paying $30 for 30 months. AT&T would also include the dual-screen case with every purchase. AT&T also claims that new customers and existing users who add an additional line to their current plan will get a second LG V60 for free. This, of course, through a qualifying installment plan.

The handset was announced last month and features a 6.8-inch 1080×2460 20.5:9 OLED touchscreen, the Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 3.5mm headphone jack with a Quad DAC, a triple rear camera system (64 MP main with OIS, 13 MP ultra-wide sensor, ToF camera), a 10 MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000-mAh battery. It runs Android 10.

Source: T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T