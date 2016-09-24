LED Lights With UV Produce Plants With More Trichome Formations

You would hear most of the indoor growers talking of making their Cannabis buds sparkle with trichomes. They are generally referring to the frosting on the buds that makes them appear potent. During the flowering stage when cannabis plants get matured, their buds get covered with frost like matter-this is the formation of trichomes.

The glandular stalked trichomes are nature’s way of repelling insects and protecting the buds from UV damages. As a result the plant produces essential oils. Trichomes contain THC of the plant and other cannabinoids which give the cannabis plant its body and mental effects.

Apart from cannabis there is great number of other plants that produce trichomes, this includes aromatic herbs as rosemary and mint as well. The essential oil produced in the trichome of these plants protects the plant from stressors like insects. The same procedure is used by other flowers and aromatic herbs.

As an indoor grower, you can always look at the trichomes of your plant buds to confirm the potency of the plant. Trichomes have a specific color and shape, when a specific growth level has been achieved-these visible indication trichomes allow you to harvest the plant at the time you want.

In the indoor grow industry; it is believed that LED lights with UV produce plants with more trichomes. And yes, it is true! For all the indoor growers who wish to set up an indoor garden and want a fresh harvest of herbs and plants with more trichomes, should focus on setting up an LED lighting set up. Of course you would want increase in your plant’s THC content and trichomes-and how LEDs with UV do that?

First, let us understand how UV affects the plant growth and why it is important:

Add UV Light to Your Indoor Garden

UV LIGHT– UV light is the electromagnetic radiation falling between visible light and x-rays.

By adding UV light to your plant growth, the plant THC production increases. You won’t in fact need to add UV light for the entire growth time and can add it to specific growth stages where THC production is required to increase. Various scientific studies have tested and revealed the effect of UV light on resin production in cannabis.

Ever since the verification of these studies, growers have been supplementing the plants with UV light, especially with UV-B that has resulted in THC production. An average increase in THC of plants is 5% (e.g. rise of 5% increase from 16 to 21%) and even 23%. While 28% increase is even possible with dependency on environment and genetics.

THC of Plant– It is the natural sunblock for the plant that protects the plant from damaging effects.

Why UV Light Increases THC?

UV light has three types which have varying effects on plant growth. UV-B light form UV light cause damage to the plant and to respond in regards to the damage, plant produces THC.

When you set up your own indoor growth setup, you need the strongest Best LED grow lights to mimic nature’s growth mechanism. The strongest grow lights result in production of highest concentration of THC. However the effect UV light is more significant when applied to the plant at the growth stage, the plant will produce more THC.

Your plant will need 5 to 10 percent of UV light. This means that if you grow you indoor plants with 1000 watts of LED grow light then a supplementation of 50 to 100 watts of UV light is all that your need. We recommend you to use G8LED grow light with supplement of UV light. Even if it is your first experience, get thorough knowledge about growing from Dorm Grow’s website and step forward for purchase and consultation.