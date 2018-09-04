Learn More about MySQL Backup with Ottomatik

Ottomatik

With different backup options in the market today, you may find it hard to get the right software. MySQL backup is, however, one of the solutions that help you to take care of your data. It minimizes risks related to virus attacks, human errors and hardware malfunctions among others. The backup plan is also packed with features that make the backup process reliable, solid and easy to manage.

For a powerful backup tool, MySQL is the best option thanks to its advanced inbuilt encryption technology. In this piece, you can educate yourself on the functions of MySQL backup applications that are useful in data management.

Mysql Backup Applications

Websites and Remote Files

A lot of data relies heavily on MySQL because it is highly functional. This means that it is a crucial part of any data management plan. For this reason, you need to use a backup plugin that works for WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal among other CMS apps. With that, you can comfortably safeguard data on different websites and remote files.

Ottomatik has a long reputed history of successfully fulfilling the needs of clients. Whether you operate on a personal computer or run thousands of enterprises, you can count on MySQL backup with Ottomatik.

Open-File Backup Feature

There are many MySQL databases with no internal backup plan. Such can result in data loss and huge downtime. You do not want to suffer a loss of data at any given time. The feature improves the efficiency of your backup and enhances your general performance. Note that your servers can reliably manage other domains including document archives, files, email servers, and client database. MySQL is in this case specially designed to backup your data at physical and logical level.

Why Mysql Backup Is the Best Option

When data loss occurs, time is of the essence. This is why you should always have a backup plan that is performance and cost-effective. It is worth noting that in the event of a loss, downtime tends to grow geometrically. MySQL, therefore, allows you to stay in the game by;

Allowing You to Store and Backup Data Remotely

With MySQL, it becomes easy to remotely backup data through downloads and network connectivity. For this reason, you can backup large databases cheaply and efficiently.

Optical discs

The ability to backup data to different optical discs is another feature that makes MySQL desirable. It is a very convenient approach in terms of data handling, storage, and retrieval. When it comes to pricing, this option is also a good option because you can make multiple backup copies. Additionally, there is room for you to distribute backup to desired locations.

Still, it is worth to note that MySQL offers enough storage capacity and it does not take much of your time to restore a backup. This was the case with traditional backups.

Differential and incremental backup

Any environment that calls for data storage can grow tremendously over time. This is the case with many commercial settings. For backup, this can be quite costly. However, you can always take advantage of the reduced cost of MySQL backup with Ottomatik. The backup offers advanced and affordable solutions to match your gigabyte levels.

Incremental MySQL backup has the ability to backup and copy in every run. You only need to have chains of increments for all backups.

A differential backup, on the other hand, calculates charges right from the first backup. Nonetheless, it is possible to restore MySQL backups in two simple steps; the first snapshot and then make differential changes based on your needs.

It is therefore essential that you understand how MySQL backup operates. Remember, the main way of maximizing backup size on differential backup is on byte level. Incremental backup is however carried out file level.

In this regard, it will be of ultimate importance that you have an idea of options employed by Ottomatik to backup your data.

Built-in compression is one of the strategies employed by the expert for efficient backup. It is a reliable method since it can handle databases of different sizes.

Encryption engine is also another strategy used by the company. Since databases contain useful information that must be kept safe, this method creates no room for third parties. Only authorized individuals can access data. The encryption engine saves backups while ensuring the highest level of data security.

As mentioned earlier, the best way to keep your data safe is by working with a trusted partner. Connect with Ottomattik and have your data storage needs addressed efficiently.

