Leaked Video On Reddit Shows Apple iPhone X Ahead Of Its November 3 Release Date

Apple iPhone X Running Instagram

This Saturday, a new video appeared on Reddit showing yet another iPhone X “in the wild”, despite even preorders having to wait until next Friday.

In the 10-second clip, found on Reddit, reveals that not all apps appear to be optimized to perfectly fit the new 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display. In the video, a person shows off the back of a silver phone, unlocks it with a vertical swipe, then opens Instagram.

While the hardware’s authenticity cannot be guaranteed and its origin is unknown, it carries all of the design traits of the real iPhone X such as a glass back, a vertically-aligned rear camera, and a sensor notch interrupting an edge-to-edge display. Even though the video is only 9-seconds in length, we do get to see how Instagram looks on the phone, and some are not going to be happy with what they see.

In the video, the Instagram heading is too close to the dreaded notch at the top of the iPhone X screen and appears not to be aligned correctly. It looks like Instagram is not the only app to have this problem on the Premium model. One developer, who claims to have written iOS apps for eight years, says that testing this app on iPhone X resulted in many problems in portrait “and about a million problems in landscape”.

If you are quick on the draw with the pause button, you can see for yourself how Instagram looks on the iPhone X by clicking on the video at the top of the story.

A number of iPhone X units have already been seen in the hands of Apple workers in San Francisco. Since the device was officially revealed last month, there may be no special reason to prevent staff from using it in public – especially if they’re conducting real-world testing that could result in later iOS updates.

The iPhone X is expected to be in very short supply when it arrives on Nov. 3, owing to production bottlenecks related to the TrueDepth camera used for Face ID and animoji. Indeed Apple COO Jeff Williams is expected to discuss the issue when he meets with Foxconn chairman Terry Gou later this month.

