Important Factors for Finding the Ideal Gaming Smartphone

When it comes to gaming, playing on your smartphone is the most popular method for many players out there and it is easy to see why. It is a simple process; look through the hundreds of games available, download an app or visit the site, and they are then accessible at your fingertips. As this works in tandem with the option to play these games on the move, it is no surprise to see that the mobile gaming industry is worth billions and is constantly growing.

With that in mind, finding the right smartphone for gaming can be challenging as there is fierce competition in reaction to the popularity of the gaming industry. People want phones that can keep up with the ever-evolving gaming market. So, here we look at several factors that you need to take into consideration when you weigh up what to go for.

Quick Links Display

Battery

Performance

Display

This one should go without saying, but the display is significant for any gamer. At its core, being able to track movements and appreciate the vivid colors in the games we play are essential.

The most common types of games played on mobiles are casual games, puzzles, and casino games. For example, if you are playing jackpot king slots at Paddy Power, you need a clear display as these slot games have lots of movement and bright colors to create different themes and genres, as well as intricate graphics. Of course, the same applies when you are playing casual games such as Tetris or PUBG, where graphics will enhance the overall gaming experience.

So, when searching for the ideal screen, a high resolution is one factor you have to take into consideration. Generally, anything over 1080p will be ideal. Additionally, the screen refresh rate is important as it will result in smoother gameplay, with 90Hz or 120Hz the requirements for gamers.

Battery

As touched upon, one of the reasons mobile gaming is so popular is the fact you can do it on the move. There is no need to sit in the house, you can literally play wherever you have a connection. Therefore, battery life is crucial as the opportunity to charge your phone on the move, while becoming more available, is not easy to come by.

You need to find a model that will be able to have a long-lasting battery because gaming on a phone sees it decrease rapidly. So, if you plan on playing extensively, it is an important factor, along with fast charging that will allow players to resume gameplay.

Performance

Perhaps the most important aspect, the performance is crucial as you look to find a smartphone that has the capabilities to perform the way you want. That means searching for the best chipset that is out there, which is probably the Snapdragon 855+ right now. This has been specifically built for gaming, so any model that includes this will be able to cope with the demands of modern gaming.

However, not everyone will be able to purchase a phone with that chipset, and there are other great alternatives available. The CPU and GPU are key aspects that make up the chipset, so these are what you should look for. With the RAM, 4GB should be more than enough to ensure you get the sort of performance you need.

Overall, smartphone gaming is extremely popular, and that is not going to slow down in the future. So, it is a method of playing that the vast majority of gamers will use on a daily basis, which means you should put plenty of thought into the device you want.