Sony Xperia 1 is available for preorder in the UK, will cost £849
Sony’s latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1, is now available for preorder at Clove in the United Kingdom. The unlocked version of the handset will cost £849 for the 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage variant.
The Xperia 1 is an important device for Sony’s mobile division and the company has made sure the device will have some impressive specifications. The handset comes equipped with an ultra-tall 6.5-inch 4K OLED 21:9 CinemaWide display that has a resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels and Dolby Atmos sound.
It also has Snapdragon 855 chipset, a 3,300 mAh battery with USB-PD capabilities and Gorilla Glass 6 both on the front and back. It also has a fingerprint scanner on the side.
The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot which supports 512GB cards. There are high-end cameras on the front and back, on the back, there are three 12-megapixel cameras that support Cinema Pro powered by CineAlta 21:9 movie recording, 4K HDR movie recording, BIONZ XTM for mobile, RAW noise reduction, 960 fps Super slow motion video (FHD/HD). On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for Selfies.
The Sony Xperia 1 is now available to pre-order unlocked from Clove, you can find out more details at the link below.