HP Elite X3 Gets Windows 10 Anniversary Update

A new firmware update is now available for HP Elite X3 that brings the Windows 10 Anniversary update to the smartphone. The update is available via Over-The-Air (OTA) and also through the Windows Device Recovery tool.

According to Windows Central, the update also brings the Double Tap to Wake feature, a charging LED indicator light, and multiple tweaks and fixes. The update also fixes the camera crash issue and slow performance that is plaguing the device since its launch.

To update your device, go to Settings -> Update & security -> Phone update -> Check for updates.