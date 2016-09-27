HP Elite X3 Gets Windows 10 Anniversary Update

HP Elite X3
HP Elite X3

A new firmware update is now available for HP Elite X3 that brings the Windows 10 Anniversary update to the smartphone. The update is available via Over-The-Air (OTA) and also through the Windows Device Recovery tool.

According to Windows Central, the update also brings the Double Tap to Wake feature, a charging LED indicator light, and multiple tweaks and fixes. The update also fixes the camera crash issue and slow performance that is plaguing the device since its launch.

To update your device, go to Settings -> Update & security -> Phone update -> Check for updates.

Raja Rajan
Raja is obsessed with technology and Cricket for as long as he can remember. Nowadays he work as a freelance developer and writer for PrimeInspiration.com
https://www.primeinspiration.com

  • jr

    HP released devices with Win10???

    • Borhan Uddin

      Yes.

