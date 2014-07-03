How To Use Screen Mirroring – Samsung Galaxy Tab 4

Learn how to use screen mirroring on your Samsung Galaxy Tab 4. Use the Screen Mirroring feature to share media files on your phone with an HDMI device, such as an HDMI TV.

Note: This feature requires an optional AllShare Cast dongle accessory.

From the Settings screen, touch Connections > Screen Mirroring .

screen, touch . Connect the AllShare Cast dongle to the HDMI device using an HDMI A-to-A cable.

Note

This guide will work on all Samsung Galaxy Tabs; including Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 7.0, Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 8.0 and Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 10.1.