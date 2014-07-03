How To Use Screen Mirroring – Samsung Galaxy Tab 4

by ·

Tags:

How To Use Screen Mirroring - Samsung Galaxy Tab 4
How To Use Screen Mirroring - Samsung Galaxy Tab 4

Learn how to use screen mirroring on your Samsung Galaxy Tab 4. Use the Screen Mirroring feature to share media files on your phone with an HDMI device, such as an HDMI TV.

Note: This feature requires an optional AllShare Cast dongle accessory.

  • From the Settings screen, touch Connections > Screen Mirroring.
  • Connect the AllShare Cast dongle to the HDMI device using an HDMI A-to-A cable.

Note

This guide will work on all Samsung Galaxy Tabs; including Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 7.0, Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 8.0 and Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 10.1.

Amarnath Natarajan
I am a freelance programmer and tech enthusiast. In my spare time I contribute to this website.

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Robynne Richard

    Ok, now I understand what the AllShare Cast dongle does, etc, but I have no need for the update… It’s eating too many mbs. What I can’t figure out is that I have Uninstalled the update and next thing I know, its back. So then I decided to really get rid of it by uninstalling and then using Force Stop! Imagine my aggravation when, next morning… There it is, all downloaded again, and I’m creeped out!
    Any ideas on how to get rid of this PIA app AllShare Cast dongle update? I DON’T WANT IT, and since my tablet has root, doesn’t that entitled me to choose what gobbles up my mbs?! I’d appreciate any help, but be gentle, I’m no tech whiz. Thanks.

Follow:

Related Contents

Google Plus

Follow Us


follow us in feedly
Follows Us On Feedly

Daily Newsletter

RSS

RSS Feed RSS - All Posts

RSS Feed RSS - Apple

RSS Feed RSS - Gadgets

RSS Feed RSS - PC & Linux

RSS Feed RSS - Tech

RSS Feed RSS - Comments