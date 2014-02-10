How To Use Samsung Keyboard Settings – Samsung Galaxy Mega

Learn how to use Samsung keyboard settings on your Samsung Galaxy Mega. From this menu you can set Samsung keyboard options.

From the Home screen, tap App > Settings > My device > Language and input.

Tap the Settings icon next to Samsung keyboard.

Alphabets allows you to choose a keyboard configuration when you are entering letters (Qwerty keyboard [default] or 3×4 keyboard).

Numbers and symbols allows you to choose a keyboard configuration when you are entering numbers or symbols (Qwerty keyboard [default] or 3×4 keyboard).

Input languages sets the input language. Tap a language from the available list. The keyboard is updated to the selected language.

Predictive text enables predictive text entry mode. This must be enabled to gain access to the advanced settings. Touch and hold to access the advanced settings. Touch and slide the slider to the right to turn it on .

SwiftKey Flow allows you to type words by swiping between on-screen keys.

Cursor control allows you to move the cursor by sliding your finger across the keyboard.

Key-tap vibration enables vibration feedback when you tap an on-screen key.

Key-tap sound enables auditory feedback when you tap an on-screen key.