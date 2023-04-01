How to Easily Manage App Subscriptions on iPhone and Android

Netflix, YouTube Premium, HBO Max, and other apps are something ordinary for many modern people. Subscribing to premium content services is no longer something unusual, and that is why some users may have up to 5 or even 10 subscriptions. It would seem that everything is convenient, but over time, everyone is faced with the need to keep their subscriptions under control.

To effectively manage all your subscriptions, there is a need to find the right application for this purpose. Fortunately, today, there are many tools for both Android and Apple users. Below you will find some useful apps that will help you keep all your subscriptions and money under control.

Why Is It Vital to Manage Your Subscriptions?

Modern users consume many types of content, for example, video, music, podcasts, books, workouts, comics, video games, and so on. Consuming each type of content implies its subscription service, which also comes for a fee. That is, every month, the user receives a bill while the payments are charged automatically. It sounds simple, but what about more than 5 subscriptions? When you use too many paid apps, managing your subscriptions can become a daunting task.

Although corresponding policies state that the user will receive a notification before the payment is debited, this is not an effective way to have a clear picture of your content spending. Not all users pay attention to such notifications, and often stop using some content while the fees are still charging. So, get started by revising the apps you actually need and those you do not use anymore. Unsubscribe from unnecessary apps manually. For example, if you would rather not use CallTruth anymore, follow the CallTruth cancel subscription guide to unsubscribe.

So, how to manage all your subscriptions effectively? The best way out of such a situation is to use the appropriate tool. Below you will find some useful apps that you should pay attention to.

App Store

Foremost, iOS users can manage subscriptions using the App Store's internal settings. You can access all your subscriptions there. In addition to being able to view all subscriptions made, the user can also manage active ones and reactivate those that have expired. You can also share available subscriptions with your family members. The user can prevent family members from making purchases without permission, or view all purchases that have been made by each family member.

Google Play

If you have a Google account, then you can manage your subscriptions in the Payments section of Google Play. You will have access to subscriptions that are linked to your Gmail, whether they are associated with Google products or not. All you have to do is simply select the option to use your Google account when creating them.

In addition, you can directly log into the Play Store app, access the settings area, and manage your product subscriptions. You can also cancel subscriptions and renew them again.

Rocket Money - Bills & Budgets

This is a fairly popular app that allows you to manage subscriptions and track your spending. Using the app is pretty simple. All you have to do is install this app on your device and sync it with your banking information.

The app will then start tracking your bills and your monthly expenses. You will be notified as to what the money is debited for. You can get information about each separate subscription as well as the total cost per month. However, the funny trick is that you have to subscribe to Rocket Money to manage other subscriptions. The app subscription price starts at $2.99.

Billy: subscription manager

This is another popular app that allows you to manage your subscriptions efficiently. However, you will need to enter all your subscriptions manually. It is simple to do this. So if the number of subscriptions does not exceed 10, then it will be straightforward for you to use the app.

All registered subscriptions can also be categorized, and you can add charges that will apply to the following months. Therefore, you do not need to set up settings every month, but only when a new expense enters your budget. By the way, this tool is optimal for those who use international services, since this allows you to keep everything under control and receive information in the currency you need.

TrackMySubs

If the number of your subscriptions does not exceed 10, then you can use TrackMySubs for free and set up an alert regarding when the payment will be charged. As for the cost of paid functionality, you can find them directly in the app, but you should pay attention to the fact that all prices are provided in Australian dollars. For example, when using this app for 20 subscriptions, the fee is approximately $4.

When using this tool, you need to manually enter each of your subscriptions. It may not seem convenient, but this method allows you to stay secure and also instantly identify those subscriptions that you do not need anymore. During the setting step, you will be able to find out unnecessary subscriptions.

Subby

If you require a free app, then you should pay attention to this tool. Here you will need to add each of your subscriptions and each of the features of the tariff plan. The user can create their own categories to separate subscriptions and view records of all their latest payments.

The app is simple but allows you to see all your expenses when it comes to a subscription fee. It also provides an overview of an average monthly payment and projected annual total payment in a graph, along with other more specific information. So, this is a good tool for managing all your expenses.

Wrapping Up

Now you know how you can manage your app subscriptions, regardless of what device you use. You can use the basic features of your device, or you can use an additional tool that allows you to keep abreast of everything that happens with your subscriptions and finances. Try out the above apps and be sure that you pay only for what you need and use.