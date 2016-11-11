Home Security System Features To Keep Your Child Safe!

Undoubtedly, raising up a child is a daunting task. And, when you step out of the door, thinking about all the things that could go wrong behind your back, obviously terrifies you.

When you have such fear in your heart and worries on your mind, there is just one solution for it all. Install a home surveillance system today!

A security camera system is like your personal guard, who will keep a watch on your family, assets, and your brats too! You will be equipped with an extra set of eyes to watch every nook and cranny of your adobe each second of the day. It’s like being everywhere, every time. So, you would always be in the know about your juniors and their activities. What else could a parent ask for?

Let’s discuss some specific features of surveillance systems that will help you keep your child protected:

Sensors

You can install motion sensors at different locations in your house. If cost is a constraint, then, just install door and window motion sensors. Now, every time someone tries to get in your house, you will be alerted by the beep sound.

If you are worried about your teen sneaking out at midnight, customize text messages to get notified about every entry and exit from your home. You may go for one or more of the following sensors/detectors:

Carbon monoxide detectors: Saves you from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Door and window sensors: Registers each entry and exit.

Glass-breaking detectors: Break any glass and see!

Motion sensors: Detects every movement.

Smoke detectors: Turn off the fire before it spreads.

Security Cameras

These cameras can not only help to keep burglars and criminals at bay, but would assist you to keep an eye on your teens too. When boisterous kids know that their mom and dad are observing them, they are more likely to stay out of the pickle. Another advantage is keeping a watch on the babysitters to ensure that they are doing their job the right way. While installing security cameras, do keep in mind:

Bedroom windows

Children’s room

Entrances of your home

Pool areas

Stairs

Remote Locking

Be in charge even while you are away, as now, you can control all the important security settings from your mobile phone or tablet. Some systems also feature desktop support and, thereby, you can control everything right from your work desk too. This is like being there with your children 24/7 to protect them. The main settings that you can tune in with remote access include:

Locking of doors.

Receive sensor activity alerts.

Stream video surveillance, and so much more.

Home Automation

Your kids can get so forgetful when it comes to locking of the door or turning off the lights. Modern security systems with home automation features would provide a solution to all these problems. You should always get remote access of these features in order to do the needful even when you are afar.

Alarms

Place alarms in areas where the chances of criminal activity are higher. Children’s room and the backyard are perfect for alarm installation. Remember to teach your children about how to use the systems to prevent false alarms. Setting audible alerts for suspicious activity is recommended. There are several options when we come to notifications. Check out some of them given below:

Motion-based notifications

Audible alerts for all activities

Email alerts

Push notifications

All the above mentioned tools will definitely complement your parenting ways, but they should not replace it! It is important to discuss the rules and regulations with your kids and make them understand the consequences of not following these safety rules. The last, but not the least is to keep your conversations with your kids honest, so that your children know that they can come to you if the need arises!