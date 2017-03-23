Google Maps Adds Location Sharing Feature

Google has added some pretty great features to its Google Maps app to make it easier to get where you are going, including Uber integration, and saved places. Recently, Google added the ability to save where you parked your car on Google Maps. Now it wants to help your friends know where you are.

Google has updated the Google Maps app in iOS and Android, which brings two new location sharing features to the app. The first feature is like find my friends like location sharing, in which you will be able to broadcast your location without needing to leave the app. The second feature allows you to share your Google Maps trip information with your friends and family.

Sharing your location can be very useful, when you want to let a friend know where you are. To use the new feature is simple. You can either open the side menu or tap the blue dot on the map to find the new Share location option. Once it opens, you will be able to select who to share with and how long you want them to have access to your location.

You can share your location with anyone in your contacts or generate a link that can be sent to another social app. Your friend can now see your location in Maps once they tap the link, and you will see an icon above the compass on your own map letting you know that you are being watched.

Daniel Resnick of Google provides the details:

Next time you’re on your way or running late, you can share your real-time location and trip progress from navigation as well. During your next trip, tap the “More” button on the bottom on the navigation screen, and then tap “Share trip”. When you share your trip with people, they’ll see your expected arrival time and can follow your journey as you head toward your destination. Sharing automatically ends when you arrive.

In addition, you can set a time limit on how long you want to share your location. Once the timer expires, your friend cannot track you anymore. If you choose, you can also stop sharing your location at any time.

For the second option of sharing your trip, just tap on the arrow to the right of the route instructions at the bottom of the screen and select the Share trip progress option. Once you select the recipients, they will be able to see where you are, when you are expected to arrive, and track your progress. Sharing will automatically end when you arrive at your destination. This is very useful when you are running late and let your friends know where you are and when you will reach them.

Although the two sharing features perform mostly the same function, this kind of trip-specific sharing seems the cleaner, simpler solution for many scenarios. Google says the update will be rolling out soon to apps and the Maps site to users worldwide.

Video

Source