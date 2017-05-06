Google Improves Phishing Protection In Gmail For Android

Gmail For Android Gets Phishing Protection

Google has updated its Gmail app for Android with new and improved phishing protection to help immediately identify nasty links. The new phishing protection relies on the same technology that powers Google’s Safe Browsing, which is used in apps like Google Chrome and the Play Store.

Now, the Gmail app for Android will alert you to suspicious links embedded in the body text of the email. When you open up the message, it will warn you explicitly of dubious links. It is the kind of thing that could really help those who are not too privy to the connected world’s many nasty tricks.

This week, we’re introducing a new security feature in Gmail on Android to help you keep your email safer. When you click on a suspicious link in a message, Gmail will show a warning prompt helping you keep your account safe.

Phishing attacks have become eerily specific and even somewhat passable lately. Most of the attacks come from a familiar email address with a URL pointing to malicious sites and services. However, by showing a warning prompt, the Gmail app can help you keep your account safe. In addition, Google says that not all links flagged by them are dangerous and users should be extra careful about clicking on links in messages that they are not sure about.

While not all affected email will necessarily be dangerous, we encourage you to be extra careful about clicking on links in messages that you’re not sure about. And with this update, you’ll have another tool to make these kinds of decisions.

