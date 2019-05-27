10 Tech Must-Haves for the Aspiring Professional Gamer

The world of eSports has grown exponentially over the course of the past decade – exploding into somewhat of a digital phenomenon that displays unbelievable promise. Games like Fortnite Battle Royale, Overwatch, and League of Legends have enormous global followings that connect gamers from all over the world.

Professional gamers have earned their title as experts not only for their unparalleled strategy but for their impressive at-home gaming rigs. They say a man is only as good as his tools, and this rings true for gamers. From their monitor setups to their high-grade mousepads, professional games have primed and perfected PC setups for game domination.

Are you an aspiring professional gamer? As you work on perfecting your kill shot strategy and reaction times, revamp your rig with these 10 tech must-haves.

10. XL Mousepad

The face of the generic mousepad has completely changed as video games have become more advanced and more impressive. While there is nothing wrong with a good old-fashioned square mousepad, an extra-large rectangular mousepad offers far more mouse-tracking real estate. Designed to accommodate the size of a keyboard or laptop, an XL mousepad ties your gaming rig together for seamless (and aesthetically appealing) functionality.

9. Ergonomic Mouse

Holding and moving a mouse can get tiring after a while, and you may not even notice it until your wrists start to cramp up. Ergonomic mice are designed to offer four key benefits to users:

Decreased muscle use in the forearm for increased comfort

Keeping the wrist in a neutral position

Using the larger arm muscles to move the mouse rather than depending on the wrist

Requiring less and less strain on muscles

Yup, even eSports come with potential injury risks! Protect your wrists with an ergonomic mouse.

8. Gaming Keyboard

Mechanical keyboards are designed to deliver satisfying tactile sensations, higher N-Key rollover, and speedy reaction times. One of the most attractive selling points of a gaming keyboard is their strong durability. Mechanical keyboards typically have longer lifespans than regular keyboards, which means less wear-out, and more playtime. The best part? You will not have to break the bank to upgrade your rig – some of the best wireless keyboards will run you a bill under $100!

7. Gaming Chair

Taking your gaming from average to expert takes hours and hours of gameplay – and for those determined to reach the top of the ranks, you will want to do so in comfort. An ergonomic gaming chair is designed to maximize comfort while correcting your posture and accommodating your weight and lumbar while sitting.

6. Curved Ultrawide Screen

A curved monitor with a sprawling 16:9 aspect ratio delivers supreme graphics quality that immerses you into all of your favorite gamescapes. You spend plenty of time sitting directly in front of your flat computer screen, so adding a dimensional edge makes it all the more engrossing.

5. Gaming Headset with Microphone

Dedicated gamers live and die by their gaming headsets. Though they are a simple combination of headphones and a microphone, gaming headsets come with a number of valuable benefits serious gamers need. These benefits include noise cancelation, immersive sound quality, and seamless team communication.

Pro Gaming

4. Gaming Keypad

Do not get caught in the heat of the action! A gaming keypad is a beautiful solution all FPS and MMORPG gamers will appreciate. Taking the functionality of a keyboard and mouse and jamming it into one small mini-keyboard is a surefire recipe for reaction time success.

3. Laptop & Desktop Backpack

As you level up and climb the ranks of your favorite games, you will likely want to take your skills to the real world. Gear up for your first in-person competition with a trusted laptop or desktop backpack. A regular backpack will not do your rig justice – make sure you have adequate padding and protection to ensure your precious devices survive the rugged commute.

2. Liquid Cooled Desktop Tower

All computers heat up, and the more complex the game, the more heat your PC will generate. If your PC is due for an upgrade, a liquid cooled desktop should be at the top of your list. Rather than depending on air for internal fans to cool off your hardware, integrated liquid tubes do the job more efficiently.

1. VR Headset

Step into your game with a high-quality virtual reality headset. Immersive realities are just a power-on button away when you have fashioned your expert-level rig with one of these impressive gaming devices.