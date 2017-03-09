FreedomPop Launches FreedomPop V7 Android Smartphone

Today, Mobile carrier FreedomPop has launched their own smartphone, the FreedomPop V7 – a low cost Android smartphone. The phone will cost £59 and it comes with a free FreedomPop SIM complete with free voice, text and data included, as well as free WhatsApp usage.

We want the entire FreedomPop experience to be simple, convenient and affordable for consumers, and that includes the device you use with your free plan. In order to ensure everyone can get access to wireless service, it was important we offer a high-quality, full-featured Android phone at a price anyone can afford. Starting today with the FreedomPop V7, there is no reason anyone should be without wireless service. – Nicholas Constantinopoulos, FreedomPop’s International President

If you want more than the basic free plan can either upgrade to a paid FreedomPop plan, use a different SIM, or both, as the phone is dual SIM. The phone’s specs look good for a low budget smartphone, but the device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with no official confirmation for future upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat.

FreedomPop V7 Specifications

1.1 GHz Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor

1GB RAM

5-inch IPS screen with 1280×720 display

16GB internal memory

32GB micro SD card support

13 MP Auto Focus rear camera

5 MP VGA Front Facing camera

Dual SIM

2100-mAh removable Li-Ion battery

OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Dimensions: 147*72.5*8.2 mm

Weight: 146g

For years, FreedomPop has been selling refurbished, low-cost devices for years, and today marks the first time the carrier has launched its own smartphone. You can find out more information about the new FreedomPop V7 mobile phone over at FreedomPop at the *source* link below.

Source