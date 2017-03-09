Apple Says It Already Patched Many iOS Exploits Found In The Leaked CIA Documents

Yesterday, WikiLeaks released over 8,000 classified documents, which revealed that the CIA has a dedicated unit to bypass the various security measures in iOS, Android, and Windows devices, web servers, routers and even TVs. While the authenticity of some of WikiLeaks’ claims are still in question, Apple has confirmed that some of the threats towards its mobile operating system are very real.

Now, Apple says that in the latest public version of iOS, released in January, the company has patched most of the exploits and vulnerabilities detailed in the documents from WikiLeaks. As expected, Apple did not reveal any details about the exploits it has patched.

Apple’s statement to TechCrunch says,

Apple is deeply committed to safeguarding our customers’ privacy and security. The technology built into today’s iPhone represents the best data security available to consumers, and we’re constantly working to keep it that way. Our products and software are designed to quickly get security updates into the hands of our customers, with nearly 80 percent of users running the latest version of our operating system. While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities. We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security updates.

Apple also reassures that it is working on fixes for newly discovered vulnerabilities. The company’s statement does stress the importance of keeping your devices updated.

Various government agencies have been trying for years to develop malware to bypass the security in iOS. They usually rely on zero-day exploits and other undisclosed vulnerabilities in the OS. However, the recent leak reveals that CIA’s hacking arsenal is far more serious because it references exploits that are far more current than some of the tools and methods revealed by Snowden.

If you are concerned about the security of your device, it is always a good idea to keep your software up-to-date.