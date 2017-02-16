Facebook Adds New Jobs Listing Feature

Facebook will soon roll out a new Jobs feature that allows you to search for jobs and even apply for them within the app or website. This new feature is aimed primarily at small businesses seeking to fill hourly-paid roles and causal job seekers. This move by Facebook could hurt LinkedIn’s growth prospects and divert recruiting ad dollars.

Business Pages will now be able to post job openings to the News Feed through the status update composer, and host them on a Jobs tab on their Page. When users see these, they can hit an “Apply Now” button to instantly send an application through Facebook Messenger. To make the application process as quick and easy as possible, applications will be pre-populated with information from your Facebook profile, and gives a choice to users to edit it before sending.

The social media giant is planning to introduce this new feature in the USA and Canada within the next few weeks. If you want to check out what is available, look out for the new Jobs tab when visiting business websites on the web. You may also see job ads appearing in your news feed, for pages you already follow.

Video: Facebook Jobs