Apple iPhone 12 could be delayed due to Coronavirus

According to a report from Bank of America analysts, Apple may delay the launch of the iPhone 12 by up to a month due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The iPhone 12 will be the company’s first 5G supported smartphone.

In addition to delays in Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts also believe Apple’s rumored iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 release date could also be pushed back a few months, citing both supply chain issues and weaker demand for devices as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak. The release of new devices will depend on how production ramps back up in April and May.

We are expecting Apple to launch four iPhone 12 handsets this year, this should include two iPhone 12 handsets, one with a 5.4-inch display the other with a 6.1-inch display. There will also be two Pro versions of the handsets, one with a 6.1-inch display and the other with a 6.7-inch display.

Of course, if the virus is brought under control within the next few months, the launch of this year’s new iPhones may still be on track for September.

Apple’s stock has fluctuated over the past few weeks amid fears of COVID-19. Since its record high of $327.85 on February 12, shares have fallen by as much as 13 percent. Also on Friday, Deutsche Bank cut its price target to $295 from $305, citing “considerable uncertainty” related to the outbreak.

According to a recent report, many retailers in New York City have run out of iPhone 11 models and have trouble scoring one quickly due to Coronavirus.

Apple is also skeptical about meeting its revenue goals for the March quarter due to the impact of the COVID-19 Coronavirus epidemic in China. Apple has said it is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide additional information on its quarterly earnings call in April.

The effects of COVID-19 have been changing each day, so it remains to be seen how much more of an impact the virus will have on Apple’s 2020 plans.

Apple is expected to hold a press conference later this month where they will announce their new iPhone 9 along with a range of other devices, including a new MacBook, Apple TV, iPod Touch and more.