Yahoo Introduces Four New Chatbots For Facebook Messenger

Yahoo Chatbots For Facebook Messenger
Riding on the Chatbot wave, Yahoo has introduced four new Chatbots for Facebook Messenger. Out of the four, three of them will keep you up to date with different kinds of news. However, the fourth Chatbot gives you a virtual pet monkey right in your chat app.

Using the Chatbots is straightforward. You simply strike up a conversation with @YahooFinance, @YahooNews, and @YahooWeather to get the latest info from their respective sites. Just like Yahoo Radar, these Chatbots also have a pool of canned responses or options. However, you can also type in your own at times.

The @YahooFinance lets you put in the NASDAQ acronyms of companies to immediately get their current status. You can also “Set Alert” to get updates of changes to your preferred targets.

Yahoo Chatbot - @YahooFinance For Messenger

With @YahooNews, you can discover trending stories and dive deeper into the news that interests you most. In addition, you can even search for specific news articles to send to your friends directly in Messenger.

Yahoo Chatbot - @YahooNews For Messenger

The @YahooWeather gives you latest weather information. It is also a bit interesting in that it lets you add caption and share beautiful Flickr images with your friends.

Yahoo Chatbot - @YahooWeather For Messenger

Finally, we have the @MonkeyPet, which is the most whimsical of these new Chatbots. This one is a better conversationalist, but it prefers to communicate mostly with emojis. You can send as many emojis as your heart desires to MonkeyPet (@MonkeyPet), and it replies with emoji and text. It also loves to share selfies from its “travels”.

Yahoo Chatbot - @MonkeyPet For Messenger

While we can argue whether these Chatbots are useful or not, one cannot stop wondering how it might be faster to search this information via Google, Yahoo or other search engines. However, if you are interested in trying these bots then, launch the Messenger on your mobile phone (either iPhone or Android) and send a message to @YahooFinance, @YahooNews, @YahooWeather, or @MonkeyPet.

Source

    why dont yahoo introduce this feature to whatsapp? or similar command works for whatsapp? yet to try it in whatsapp……any wild guess???????????????????????

