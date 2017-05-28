Xiaomi Officially Announces Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 5,300mAh Battery

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Xiaomi has Officially announced their latest Android smartphone the Xiaomi Mi Max 2. However this is not the most powerful handset we have seen from Xiaomi, but it does pack a pretty huge battery.

The Mi Max 2 comes with a whopping 5,300mAh battery, which Xiaomi is boasting will last users up to 2 days on a single charge. This is pretty impressive since most smartphones these days can barely last a day, let alone two. Xiaomi believes that the phone’s battery size is its selling point. The company is also claiming fast charging capabilities where it will recharge to 68% in an hour, which for a battery that size is pretty fast.

The Mi Max 2 has a unibody metal design and comes with a 6.44-inch display. The handset is powered by an octa-core 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset and 4GB RAM. The device has a 5-megapixel front camera and a 12-megapixel rear camera with PDAF support and dual-LED flash. The company is using a Sony IMX386 sensor with 1.25-micron pixels for better handling of different lighting situations.

It also has stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor on the back and a USB-C port. For storage, the Mi Max 2 will come in 64GB or 128GB storage options. The phone also features an IR blaster, which the company says can act as a universal remote for televisions and air conditions.

It runs MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat. Moreover, the home-baked MI UI includes a one-handed mode – not unlike Apple’s reachability for larger iPhones – while a split screen version is planned soon to provide multi-tasking options.

The device will soon go on sale in China and the 64GB version will cost around $247, while the 128GB version retails at $290. There is no word on an international launch date but, given the popularity of the original Mi Max, you can expect that there are plans to sell this new version outside of China soon.

Unfortunately, those of us living stateside will not be able to expect the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 since Xiaomi still has yet to expand to the US.

Gallery

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Help Us Grow If you like this post, please share it with your friends. You are free to copy and redistribute this article in any medium or format, as long as you keep the links in the articles or provide a link back to this page.